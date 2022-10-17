Firefox 106 Brings Improved WebRTC - Better Screen Sharing On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 October 2022 at 07:34 AM EDT. 11 Comments
MOZILLA --
Firefox 106.0 web browser release builds are now available ahead of the official Firefox 106 announcement on Tuesday. Firefox 106 does have improvements to its PDF viewer as well as the WebRTC communication support.

Firefox 106 isn't the most exciting update but for end-users the enhancements come down to improving its integrated PDF viewer and updating its WebRTC stack. On the PDF viewer front, Firefox 106 now allows for text writing, drawing, and signature support.

Firefox 106 upgrades its WebRTC capabilities to now make use of libwebrtc 103. With the updated WebRTC library that is now better screen sharing support for Windows and Linux Wayland users, lower CPU usage and increased performance on macOS, RTP performance and reliability improvements, and cross-browser/service compatibility improvements.

Firefox 106 on the Wayland front for Linux users also now supports swipe to navigate -- using two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right for going back or forward.


Besides these items, it's mostly just bug fixes and other smaller changes to find with this latest four-week update to the Firefox web browser. Firefox 106.0 ahead of tomorrow's formal release announcement can be downloaded from archive.mozilla.org.
11 Comments
Related News
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
Firefox 104 Now Available With Minor Improvements
Firefox 103 Better Handles High Refresh Displays, WebGL Performance Fix On NVIDIA Driver
Thunderbird 102 Released With Big Improvements To This Leading Open-Source Mail Client
Firefox 102 Available With Transform Streams, Geoclue On Linux
Firefox Nightly Tries For VA-API Video Acceleration For Mesa Users
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Zink Could Prove An Interesting Solution For Evolving OpenGL
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
GNOME-Network-Displays Available With Ubuntu 22.10 For Miracast Wireless Displays