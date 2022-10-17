We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Firefox 106 Brings Improved WebRTC - Better Screen Sharing On Wayland
Firefox 106 isn't the most exciting update but for end-users the enhancements come down to improving its integrated PDF viewer and updating its WebRTC stack. On the PDF viewer front, Firefox 106 now allows for text writing, drawing, and signature support.
Firefox 106 upgrades its WebRTC capabilities to now make use of libwebrtc 103. With the updated WebRTC library that is now better screen sharing support for Windows and Linux Wayland users, lower CPU usage and increased performance on macOS, RTP performance and reliability improvements, and cross-browser/service compatibility improvements.
Firefox 106 on the Wayland front for Linux users also now supports swipe to navigate -- using two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right for going back or forward.
Besides these items, it's mostly just bug fixes and other smaller changes to find with this latest four-week update to the Firefox web browser. Firefox 106.0 ahead of tomorrow's formal release announcement can be downloaded from archive.mozilla.org.