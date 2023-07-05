F2FS Prepares Some Minor Improvements For Linux 6.5
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is tacking on a few new features for the Linux 6.5 kernel.
F2FS maintainer Jaegeuk Kim notes that recently they have been working on zoned block device support for F2FS as well as making some fixes, async zone reset flow, new "errors=" options, and more.
In this cycle, we've mainly investigated the zoned block device support along with patches such as correcting write pointers between f2fs and storage, adding asynchronous zone reset flow, and managing the number of open zones. Other than them, f2fs adds another mount option, "errors=x" to specify how to handle when it detects an unexpected behavior at runtime.
Enhancement:
- support errors=remount-ro|continue|panic mount option
- enforce some inode flag policies
- allow .tmp compression given extensions
- add some ioctls to manage the f2fs compression
- improve looped node chain flow
- avoid issuing small-sized discard commands during checkpoint
- implement an asynchronous zone reset
Overall a nice set of incremental improvements for F2FS plus there are also a number of bug fixes bundled up for Linux 6.5.
It's hard to believe but F2FS has already been around for a decade.
This pull request outlines all of the Flash-Friendly File-System changes for the v6.5 merge window.
