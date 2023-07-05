F2FS Prepares Some Minor Improvements For Linux 6.5

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 July 2023 at 04:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is tacking on a few new features for the Linux 6.5 kernel.

F2FS maintainer Jaegeuk Kim notes that recently they have been working on zoned block device support for F2FS as well as making some fixes, async zone reset flow, new "errors=" options, and more.
In this cycle, we've mainly investigated the zoned block device support along with patches such as correcting write pointers between f2fs and storage, adding asynchronous zone reset flow, and managing the number of open zones. Other than them, f2fs adds another mount option, "errors=x" to specify how to handle when it detects an unexpected behavior at runtime.

Enhancement:
- support errors=remount-ro|continue|panic mount option
- enforce some inode flag policies
- allow .tmp compression given extensions
- add some ioctls to manage the f2fs compression
- improve looped node chain flow
- avoid issuing small-sized discard commands during checkpoint
- implement an asynchronous zone reset

Overall a nice set of incremental improvements for F2FS plus there are also a number of bug fixes bundled up for Linux 6.5.


It's hard to believe but F2FS has already been around for a decade.


This pull request outlines all of the Flash-Friendly File-System changes for the v6.5 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
UDisks 2.10 Released With Native NVMe Support, LVM2 RAID
OpenZFS 2.2-rc1 Brings Linux Container Support, BLAKE3 Checksums, Block Cloning
EXT4 With Linux 6.5 Will See Much Faster Parallel Direct I/O Overwrite Performance
Btrfs In Linux 6.5 May Bring A Cumulative Performance Improvement
Bcachefs File-System Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.5
XFS Support For FS-VERITY Moves Closer To Mainline
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion