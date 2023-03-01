Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Hard Freeze
Following last month's soft freeze for Debian 12 "Bookworm", this popular Linux distribution is now in its hard freeze until its release time.
Debian 12 is now under a hard freeze where key packages and packages without significant autopkgtest coverage need to be unblocked by the release team if wanting to go from Debian's unstable to testing archive for Bookworm.
Packages not considered key to the OS and packages with sufficient autopkgtest coverage that succeed across all architectures and not causing any regressions will unblock after 20 days. More details can be found via the release team update.
As of writing there are currently 113 bugs against Bookworm.
