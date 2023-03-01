Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Hard Freeze

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 17 March 2023 at 05:27 AM EDT. 3 Comments
DEBIAN
Following last month's soft freeze for Debian 12 "Bookworm", this popular Linux distribution is now in its hard freeze until its release time.

Debian 12 is now under a hard freeze where key packages and packages without significant autopkgtest coverage need to be unblocked by the release team if wanting to go from Debian's unstable to testing archive for Bookworm.

Packages not considered key to the OS and packages with sufficient autopkgtest coverage that succeed across all architectures and not causing any regressions will unblock after 20 days. More details can be found via the release team update.

Debian 12 installer


As of writing there are currently 113 bugs against Bookworm.
3 Comments
Related News
Debian APT 2.6 Released With Updates For Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian 12 Bookworm's Installer Updated To Better Handle Non-Free Firmware
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Debian Adds Intel's accel-config To Package Archive
Debian 11.6 Released For The Latest "Bullseye" Packages
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR