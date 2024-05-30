Linux 6.11 To Bring Nouveau NVreg_RegistryDwords Support, Intel NPU Enhancements

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Now past the Linux 6.10 merge window, this week brought an initial batch of drm-misc-next changes submitted to the Direct Rendering Manager subsystem's DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 6.11 merge window opens up in July. The changes this week include a notable addition for the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver and some improvements for the Intel iVPU driver for their Neural Processing Unit (NPU).On the Nouveau driver side, this week's drm-misc-next pull request has a patch from NVIDIA engineer Timur Tabi. The change is to allow command-line GSP-RM registry support. With the "NVreg_RegistryDwords" command line parameter now, additional registry keys can be sent to the GPU System Processor GSP-RPM. The NVreg_RegistryDwords registry bits can be useful for fine-tuning configurations, debugging, and "experimenting" with behavior. These keys are passed directly to the GSP-RM without handling by the Nouveau driver.The NVIDIA proprietary driver supports the NVreg_RegistryDwords module option as well and has been used by NVIDIA GeForce Linux gamers for manipulating performance levels, brightness controls, and overriding other options that are handled by the GPU System Processor. Having this NVreg_RegistryDwords support for the Nouveau driver should help for similar situations when using RTX 20 series and newer GPUs with GSP firmware support activated.