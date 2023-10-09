Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Curl Preps For "Probably The Worst Curl Security Flaw In A Long Time"
Details on this new Curl library vulnerability are light as it's still embargoed until Wednesday, 11 October. However, this notice by Curl lead developer Daniel Stenberg sheds some light on it being particularly hard-hitting:
"We are cutting the release cycle short and will release curl 8.4.0 on October 11, including fixes for a severity HIGH CVE and one severity LOW. The one rated HIGH is probably the worst curl security flaw in a long time...CVE-2023-38545: severity HIGH (affects both libcurl and the curl tool)...I cannot disclose any information about which version range that is affected, as that would help identify the problem (area) with a very high accuracy so I cannot do that ahead of time. The "last several years" of versions is as specific as I can get."
The brief disclosure was posted a few days ago to prepare for the Curl 8.4 release happening on 11 October.
With all Curl versions of the past few years being impacted and Stenberg himself calling it "probably the worst curl security flaw in a long time", it sounds like it will be a particularly hard-hitting vulnerability in the libcurl library and command-line tool.