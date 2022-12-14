Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Coreboot Adds Support For An ASRock Sandy/Ivy Bridge Era Mini ITX Board
Merged to upstream Coreboot Git is support for the ASRock B75M-ITX and this Coreboot port is based on the existing and very similar ASRock B75PRO3-M motherboard. The B75M-ITX features support for Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge processors, dual channel DDR3-1600 memory, one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, Gigabit LAN, 7.1 channel audio, and the other usual features for motherboards of its time.
This Coreboot port has been tested with various Ivy Bridge CPUs and different DDR3 DIMMs, and has verified most functionality to be working with the exception of not testing the 7.1 channel audio, eSATA, or internal USB 2.0 header.
The ASRock B75M-ITX can be found on eBay and various Internet retailers used/pre-owned for those thinking about assembling a mini PC with a SNB~IVB CPU that can run this free software BIOS replacement software.
More details on the ASRock B75M-ITX Coreboot port via this commit.