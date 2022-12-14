Coreboot Adds Support For An ASRock Sandy/Ivy Bridge Era Mini ITX Board

For those that happen to have an ASRock B75M-ITX in their collection or have just been looking for an old Intel Sandy Bridge / Ivy Bridge era system that can run the open-source Coreboot firmware, this mini-ITX desktop motherboard can run upstream Coreboot with the latest changes made this week.

Merged to upstream Coreboot Git is support for the ASRock B75M-ITX and this Coreboot port is based on the existing and very similar ASRock B75PRO3-M motherboard. The B75M-ITX features support for Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge processors, dual channel DDR3-1600 memory, one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, Gigabit LAN, 7.1 channel audio, and the other usual features for motherboards of its time.

ASRock B75M-ITX motherboard


This Coreboot port has been tested with various Ivy Bridge CPUs and different DDR3 DIMMs, and has verified most functionality to be working with the exception of not testing the 7.1 channel audio, eSATA, or internal USB 2.0 header.

The ASRock B75M-ITX can be found on eBay and various Internet retailers used/pre-owned for those thinking about assembling a mini PC with a SNB~IVB CPU that can run this free software BIOS replacement software.

More details on the ASRock B75M-ITX Coreboot port via this commit.
