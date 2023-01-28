Coreboot 4.19 Released With AMD Mayan Motherboard, MSI Alder Lake Board

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 29 January 2023 at 06:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
Coreboot 4.19 is now available as the latest tagged release for this prominent open-source project allowing various motherboards with their proprietary firmware/BIOS to be replaced by this free software solution.

Coreboot 4.19 marks the point at which they have finished converting code from legacy ASL syntax to all ASL 2.0 syntax usage, cleaned-up and improved SMBIOS handling, a new EC driver for the embedded controller used on different Clevo laptops, and various other low-level improvements.

Coreboot 4.19 also adds support for a number of new motherboards. Most notable with the new board support is Coreboot 4.19 having support for the MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi DDR5 motherboard and complementing the earlier DDR4 support. This is thanks to the work done by 3mdeb on their Dasharo downstream and having upstreamed the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi code into upstream Coreboot.

MSI PRO Z690-A DDR5 WiFi


This Alder Lake / Raptor Lake motherboard is readily available in retail channels for around the $200 price point if wanting to easily experiment with Coreboot. My Coreboot experience using the MSI DDR4 motherboard has been going well.

Other new motherboards now supproted include the AMD Mayan development motherboard for their Phoenix SoC, the Gigabyte H61M-DS2 for old Sandy Bridge / Ivy Bridge CPUs, a variety of Google Chromebooks, Intel's Meteor Lake reference platform, the Star Labs StarBook Mk VI, and the System76 Darp8 / Galp6 laptops.

Along with the AMD Mayan motherboard, the AMD Glinda SoC support is in place for Coreboot 4.19.

Coreboot 4.19 does drop a number of no longer maintained motherboards such as many old AMD reference platforms, the ASRock E350M1, ASrock IMB-A180, ASUS A88XM-E, ASUS AM11-A, ASUS F2A85-M, Lenovo AMD G505s, and other random and unmaintained boards.

Coreboot 4.19 also upgrades from GRUB 2.04 to GRUB 2.06 for its payload as well as from SeaBIOS 1.16 to 1.16.1.

Downloads and more details on Coreboot 4.19 via coreboot.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 Support Upstreamed To Coreboot
Libreboot 20221214 Brings More Arm Chromebooks & ThinkPads
Coreboot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
New Dasharo v1.1 Firmware For The MSI Z690 Board - DDR5 Variant Now Supported, ME Disable
Coreboot/Dasharo Being Ported To The MSI PRO Z690-A DDR5 Motherboard
Coreboot 4.18 Released With AMD Morgana & Intel Meteor Lake SoC Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
Wine 8.0-rc5 Released With Just Nine Bugs Fixed
Linux Takes Another Shot At Fixing Visual Glitches & GPU Hangs For Intel Sandy Bridge
AMD Zen 4 SMBA & BMEC Features Still Working Their Way To The Linux Kernel