Coreboot 4.19 Released With AMD Mayan Motherboard, MSI Alder Lake Board
Coreboot 4.19 marks the point at which they have finished converting code from legacy ASL syntax to all ASL 2.0 syntax usage, cleaned-up and improved SMBIOS handling, a new EC driver for the embedded controller used on different Clevo laptops, and various other low-level improvements.
Coreboot 4.19 also adds support for a number of new motherboards. Most notable with the new board support is Coreboot 4.19 having support for the MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi DDR5 motherboard and complementing the earlier DDR4 support. This is thanks to the work done by 3mdeb on their Dasharo downstream and having upstreamed the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi code into upstream Coreboot.
This Alder Lake / Raptor Lake motherboard is readily available in retail channels for around the $200 price point if wanting to easily experiment with Coreboot. My Coreboot experience using the MSI DDR4 motherboard has been going well.
Other new motherboards now supproted include the AMD Mayan development motherboard for their Phoenix SoC, the Gigabyte H61M-DS2 for old Sandy Bridge / Ivy Bridge CPUs, a variety of Google Chromebooks, Intel's Meteor Lake reference platform, the Star Labs StarBook Mk VI, and the System76 Darp8 / Galp6 laptops.
Along with the AMD Mayan motherboard, the AMD Glinda SoC support is in place for Coreboot 4.19.
Coreboot 4.19 does drop a number of no longer maintained motherboards such as many old AMD reference platforms, the ASRock E350M1, ASrock IMB-A180, ASUS A88XM-E, ASUS AM11-A, ASUS F2A85-M, Lenovo AMD G505s, and other random and unmaintained boards.
Coreboot 4.19 also upgrades from GRUB 2.04 to GRUB 2.06 for its payload as well as from SeaBIOS 1.16 to 1.16.1.
Downloads and more details on Coreboot 4.19 via coreboot.org.