Cloud Hypervisor 34 Brings QCOW2 Support for Backing Files, Paravirtualized Panic Device

Cloud Hypervisor -- the Rust-written open-source VMM that was started by Intel while having evolved into a Linux Foundation project with backing from multiple organizations -- is out with the Cloud-Hypervisor 34 release.

Cloud Hypervisor 34 brings paravirtualized panic device support that can be used to communicate when a guest kernel has panicked and for passing those details onto the VMM. Cloud Hypervisor 34 also improves the VM core dump handling.

Another significant change with Cloud Hypervisor 34 is QCOW2 support being improved so that the format can now be used for backing files.

Cloud Hypervisor 34 also ups the minimum kernel version supported to Linux 5.13 and brings a number of bug fixes around the QCOW2 support, VFIO, and other items. Details and downloads for this cloud-focused open-source VMM via GitHub.
