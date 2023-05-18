Microsoft's Linux Distro Now Ships With NVMe Multi-Path Support, Upgrades More Tools

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Microsoft's CBL-Mariner team has published v2.0.20230609 as the newest update to their in-house Linux distribution that is used for a variety of purposes inside and outside the Redmond company.CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230609 as with most monthly releases brings a wide set of package updates. CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230609 brings updates to networkd-dispatcher, libssh, mtools, libdrm, curl, and more. Some of the core package updates were done in the name of security for addressing outstanding CVEs.One kernel change to mention with the new CBL-Mariner release is now adding NVMe multi-path by enabling the CONFIG_NVME_MULTIPATH Kconfig switch. NVMe multi-path is the NVM Express specification around multi-pathing with allowing multiple physical routes between the server (system) and the storage device, which allows for more robustness and possible performance benefits. While the CBL-Mariner kernel image now ships with NVMe multi-path support built, it's off by default. Enabling the Linux NVMe multi-path support at run-time can be done via the "nvme_core.multipath=Y" kernel option.