Microsoft Pushes Out Big February Update For CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 25 February 2024 at 05:46 AM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
Microsoft's in-house CBL-Mariner Linux distribution has routinely seen weekly-ish updates to this open-source code used within Azure, WSL, and other areas of the Redmond company. But it's been one month since the prior CBL-Mariner 2.0 release... That changed Saturday night with a shiny new release.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20240223 was released on Saturday as the newest release to the Microsoft Linux distribution. Given it being one month since the prior release, it's particularly big.

The new Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 OS update adds memcached container files, support for multiple cache inputs, various security patches, added a cross-compilation subpackage for AArch64 into GCC, cross-compilation support for Binutils and the kernel headers, Dracut improvements, backporting various NVIDIA 100G BOM kernel patches, enabling the Broadcom MPI3 storage controller driver, enabling the "CONFIG_X86_IOPL_IOPERM" kernel option for supporting ioperm/iopl syscall emulation for legacy apps, various image customization changes, adding the Rust VirtIOFSD package, Kata confidential computing upgrades, many security patches, and moving to the Go 1.21 series, alongside other package updates. CBL-Mariner continues being powered atop the aging Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.

Downloads and more details on this big CBL-Mariner 2.0 release with all the changes over the past month can be found via GitHub.
