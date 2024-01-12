Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Pushes Out Big February Update For CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20240223 was released on Saturday as the newest release to the Microsoft Linux distribution. Given it being one month since the prior release, it's particularly big.
The new Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 OS update adds memcached container files, support for multiple cache inputs, various security patches, added a cross-compilation subpackage for AArch64 into GCC, cross-compilation support for Binutils and the kernel headers, Dracut improvements, backporting various NVIDIA 100G BOM kernel patches, enabling the Broadcom MPI3 storage controller driver, enabling the "CONFIG_X86_IOPL_IOPERM" kernel option for supporting ioperm/iopl syscall emulation for legacy apps, various image customization changes, adding the Rust VirtIOFSD package, Kata confidential computing upgrades, many security patches, and moving to the Go 1.21 series, alongside other package updates. CBL-Mariner continues being powered atop the aging Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series.
Downloads and more details on this big CBL-Mariner 2.0 release with all the changes over the past month can be found via GitHub.