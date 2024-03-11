Btrfs Enjoys Performance Optimizations With Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 March 2024 at 04:23 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
SUSE's David Sterba sent out the Btrfs updates today for the Linux 6.9 merge window. Besides stabilization and bug fixes there are also some minor performance optimizations to see with this next kernel.

Of the new Btrfs performance optimizations for Linux 6.9, Sterba wrote:
- minor speedup in logging when repeatedly allocated structure is preallocated only once, improves latency and decreases lock contention

- minor throughput increase (+6%), reduced lock contention after clearing delayed allocation bits, applies to several common workload types

- skip full quota rescan if a new relation is added in the same transaction

Some nice throughput increases and reducing locking contention are always welcome. Btrfs in Linux 6.9 also has a Zstd compression fix, more debugging code, error handling improvements, preparations for more fine-grained locking of sectors, and other code refactoring.

mkfs Btrfs


The full list of Btrfs patches for Linux 6.9 can be found via today's pull request.
2 Comments
Related News
Improved Case-Insensitive File Handling Coming To Linux 6.9
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Linux DM-VDO "Virtual Data Optimizer" Preparing To Land In The Upstream Kernel
FUSE Passthrough Support May Land For Linux 6.9 To Help Boost I/O Performance
Bcachefs Publishes Patches For Disk Accounting Rewrite
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
Microsoft Rebranding CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution To "Azure Linux"
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Released With First Batch Of Bug Fixes
OpenMediaVault 7.0 Released For Debian 12 Powered NAS Platform