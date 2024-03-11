Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Btrfs Enjoys Performance Optimizations With Linux 6.9
Of the new Btrfs performance optimizations for Linux 6.9, Sterba wrote:
- minor speedup in logging when repeatedly allocated structure is preallocated only once, improves latency and decreases lock contention
- minor throughput increase (+6%), reduced lock contention after clearing delayed allocation bits, applies to several common workload types
- skip full quota rescan if a new relation is added in the same transaction
Some nice throughput increases and reducing locking contention are always welcome. Btrfs in Linux 6.9 also has a Zstd compression fix, more debugging code, error handling improvements, preparations for more fine-grained locking of sectors, and other code refactoring.
The full list of Btrfs patches for Linux 6.9 can be found via today's pull request.