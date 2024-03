Btrfs Enjoys Performance Optimizations With Linux 6.9

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

- minor speedup in logging when repeatedly allocated structure is preallocated only once, improves latency and decreases lock contention



- minor throughput increase (+6%), reduced lock contention after clearing delayed allocation bits, applies to several common workload types



- skip full quota rescan if a new relation is added in the same transaction

SUSE's David Sterba sent out the Btrfs updates today for the Linux 6.9 merge window. Besides stabilization and bug fixes there are also some minor performance optimizations to see with this next kernel.Of the new Btrfs performance optimizations for Linux 6.9, Sterba wrote:Some nice throughput increases and reducing locking contention are always welcome. Btrfs in Linux 6.9 also has a Zstd compression fix, more debugging code, error handling improvements, preparations for more fine-grained locking of sectors, and other code refactoring.

The full list of Btrfs patches for Linux 6.9 can be found via today's pull request