Casefolding For Bcachefs File-System Posted
Linux developer Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK and other Valve Linux efforts posted a set of patches that implement case-folding support for Bcachefs. This case-folding support allows for case-insensitive file name look-ups on the Bcachefs file-system. This uses UTF-8 lowering and normalization like what is currently already implemented for the F2FS and EXT4 file-systems as an optional feature. Eventually the Bcachefs case-folding may allow for selecting the support on a per-file/per-inode basis.
This initial Bcachefs case-folding support can be found via this patch series. While Linux traditionally hasn't been about supporting case-insensitive file-system use, this capability can be important for Windows games on Linux and other scenarios of using Windows software on Linux that traditionally is not case sensitive.