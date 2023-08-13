Casefolding For Bcachefs File-System Posted

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 August 2023 at 09:06 AM EDT. 36 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Bcachefs file-system continues to work its way toward the mainline kernel while interestingly this weekend a Valve developer posted patches for implementing case-folding (case insensitive) feature support for this open-source file-system.

Linux developer Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK and other Valve Linux efforts posted a set of patches that implement case-folding support for Bcachefs. This case-folding support allows for case-insensitive file name look-ups on the Bcachefs file-system. This uses UTF-8 lowering and normalization like what is currently already implemented for the F2FS and EXT4 file-systems as an optional feature. Eventually the Bcachefs case-folding may allow for selecting the support on a per-file/per-inode basis.

Bcachefs case-folding patches


This initial Bcachefs case-folding support can be found via this patch series. While Linux traditionally hasn't been about supporting case-insensitive file-system use, this capability can be important for Windows games on Linux and other scenarios of using Windows software on Linux that traditionally is not case sensitive.
36 Comments
Related News
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 Released With Linux 6.4 Support
EROFS File-System Adding DEFLATE Compression Support
OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 Brings Linux 6.5 Compatibility Fixes, Other Bugs Addressed
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Google's BBRv3 TCP Congestion Control Showing Great Results, Will Be Upstreamed To Linux
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
Intel Gets Hogwarts Legacy Running On Linux Driver By Pretending Not To Be Intel Graphics
FEX-Emu 2308 Continues Striving To Be "The Greatest x86/x86-64 Emulator On Linux"
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler