ASUS WMI Driver For Linux Preps New Features For Recent ASUS Laptops
Sent out overnight were a new set of nine patches wiring up additional features for the ASUS WMI kernel driver. These patches enable support for mini-LEDs found on 2024 ASUS ROG laptops, support for the GPU MUX WMI call on ASUS Vivobook laptops, support for the POST boot sound on ASUS ROG laptops, support for MCU power-savings on the ASUS ROG Ally, and other changes.
- Add support for mini-LED on 2024 ROG lpatops
- Add support for the gpu MUX WMI call on Vivobook laptops
- Add support for the POST boot sound on ROG laptops
- Add support for MCU power-save (ROG Ally only, saves more power on suspend)
- Store written values for ppt_* features
- Small formatting cleanup
- Small fixes to cleanup struct holes found with pahole
While it would be great seeing ASUS engineers contributing directly to the upstream Linux kernel, it's been great seeing all of this work by Luke Jones on the ASUS-WMI driver. Over time the driver has added many features including custom fan curves, panel overdrive, RGB keyboard backlight controls, and much more.
These newest ASUS WMI patches are now out for review on the Linux kernel mailing list. With some luck they'll be ready for upstreaming come the Linux v6.10 kernel cycle.