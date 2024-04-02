ASUS WMI Driver For Linux Preps New Features For Recent ASUS Laptops

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 April 2024 at 06:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
Open-source developer Luke Junes continues doing a great job near single-handedly improving ASUS laptop support for Linux users. His many improvements over time to the ASUS-WMI kernel driver has enabled new features and functionality for ASUS laptops on Linux. Sent out on Monday was the newest patch series with additional feature work to this driver.

Sent out overnight were a new set of nine patches wiring up additional features for the ASUS WMI kernel driver. These patches enable support for mini-LEDs found on 2024 ASUS ROG laptops, support for the GPU MUX WMI call on ASUS Vivobook laptops, support for the POST boot sound on ASUS ROG laptops, support for MCU power-savings on the ASUS ROG Ally, and other changes.
- Add support for mini-LED on 2024 ROG lpatops
- Add support for the gpu MUX WMI call on Vivobook laptops
- Add support for the POST boot sound on ROG laptops
- Add support for MCU power-save (ROG Ally only, saves more power on suspend)
- Store written values for ppt_* features
- Small formatting cleanup
- Small fixes to cleanup struct holes found with pahole

While it would be great seeing ASUS engineers contributing directly to the upstream Linux kernel, it's been great seeing all of this work by Luke Jones on the ASUS-WMI driver. Over time the driver has added many features including custom fan curves, panel overdrive, RGB keyboard backlight controls, and much more.

ASUS ROG laptop on Linux


These newest ASUS WMI patches are now out for review on the Linux kernel mailing list. With some luck they'll be ready for upstreaming come the Linux v6.10 kernel cycle.
1 Comment
Related News
Tiny Corp Details More Of Their Planned Tinybox System Specs
Reverse-Engineered Rockchip NPU Driver Hitting Same Performance As Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
AMD FRU Memory Poison Manager Makes It In For Linux 6.9
Linux 6.9 Expands Hardware Monitoring Support For More AIO CPU Coolers
System76 Rolls Out Lemur Pro Laptops With Core Ultra "Meteor Lake"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization