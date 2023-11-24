LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux

Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

While the open-source AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver is well received by the community, one of the longest sought features has been an official GUI control panel for managing the driver settings and the like under Linux with ease. AMD for their part exposes much of the same tunables available under Windows but is left to just command-line controls or software to poke different ioctls directly. LACT is now the newest open-source option for those wanting an AMD graphics driver control panel for Linux.AMD has left it up to the different desktop environments and the open-source community for any driver GUI control panels. Since the late 2000's, AMD hasn't invested in porting over any of their Radeon Software Settings (nee Catalyst Control Center) and the like to Linux. Their argument has been that they leave it up to the desktop environments / distributions so that they can better integrate the settings with their individual environments/toolkits. There's also a matter of commonality between exposed DRM driver features that there doesn't necessarily need to be a vendor/driver-specific solution when many of the same options are exposed uniformly across the different upstream kernel drivers. The Intel Linux graphics driver has been in the same boat as AMD while only with the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver is where they provide the NVIDIA Settings control panel.

In the absence of any official AMD driver control panel, it's been a fragmented mess with various open-source community GUI panels coming about over the years. The newest I heard about this week from its developer is LACT. LACT is the "Linux AMDGPU Control Application" that exposes fan controls, GPU overclocking, and various information reporting for Radeon graphics cards on Linux with the AMDGPU kernel driver.