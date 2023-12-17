AMD Enables VCN Region Of Interest "ROI" Video Encoder Support For Linux GPU Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 December 2023 at 09:18 AM EST. 7 Comments
RADEON
While not talked about as much as the AMD open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers for Linux, AMD's multimedia stack on Linux continues to be improved upon for supporting new use-cases with AMD-based Linux deployments continuing to come up in the embedded space for all different applications like in-vehicle infotainment systems. The newest AMD video acceleration feature to now be wired up to their open-source Mesa code is enabling region of interest (ROI) encoding functionality.

With code now merged for Mesa 24.0-devel, when running on Video Core Next (VCN) enabled Radeon graphics hardware is now support for ROI encode functionality. This allows specifying areas of the video frame that are higher/lower priority than the rest of the frame. Multiple regions can be expressed to the encoder and in turn the video encoder hardware can determine where to best focus its bit usage for optimal results.

The regions of interest can be important for situations like AR/VR as well as if wanting to map a region of the video frame with persistent text to be higher/lower quality than the rest of the frame. The ROI video encode feature is similar in concept to variable rate shading with OpenGL and Vulkan.

AMD VCN ROI patches for Mesa


AMD contributed this Mesa VA ROI feature and is successfully working with all AMD VCN encoders as well as supported video codecs by the hardware. With the likes of FFmpeg, the regions of interest can be passed using the "addroi" video filter.

This code is in Mesa Git for the Mesa 24.0 feature release coming up in Q1 along with many improvements to the RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV Vulkan drivers.
7 Comments
Related News
AMD Stages The Radeon Graphics Color Management Code For Linux 6.8
AMD ROCm 6.0 Now Available To Download With MI300 Support, PyTorch FP8 & More AI
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
AMD Lands More Graphics Updates For Linux 6.8: More MI300 & RDNA3 Refresh Work
AMD Releases Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0, RGA 2.9 & Other GPUOpen Tools
More AMD GFX12 Additions Land In LLVM Git For RDNA4 GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Power Management Bugs Hold Up Some Linux Laptops Due To Regulatory Requirements
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code