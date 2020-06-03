Ubuntu's ZFS Daemon Zsys 0.5 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 June 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
As part of their work on ZFS support improvements for the in-development Ubuntu 20.10, Zsys 0.5 has been tagged and landing in the "Groovy Gorilla" repository for this ZFS daemon spearheaded by Canonical developers.

With Zsys 0.5, TRIM (autotrim) is now being enabled for users upgrading their system in order to enhance the solid-state drive performance. Zsys 0.5 also fixes a possible infinite loop garbage collection bug, snapshots will stop being taken when there is less than 20% free disk space, APT integration improvements for the automated snapshots, and various other changes.

The list of Zsys 0.5 changes in full can be found via Launchpad.

Still ahead for Ubuntu 20.10 with the OpenZFS support we are expecting to see ZFS encryption supported and more "enterprise desktop" capabilities. Ubuntu 20.10 is scheduled for release on 22 October.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 20.10 Installer With ZFS Will Enable TRIM By Default
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Released With The Switch Finally To Unity 8 / Lomiri
Ubuntu's Server Installer Was Mistakenly Leaking Encrypted Storage Passphrase To Its Log
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Canonical Developers Preparing For More ZFS Improvements In Ubuntu 20.10
Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" Open For Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached
Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App
Improved EXT4 + XFS DAX Implementation Appears Ready To Go For Linux 5.8