Wine-Staging 5.11 Is Down To Just Over 700 Patches
20 June 2020
Wine-Staging has traditionally been around 800~850 patches over upstream while with Wine-Staging 5.11 this experimental/testing flavor of Wine has ticked down to just a 702 patch delta.

Wine-Staging is ticking closer to mainline thanks to more of the patches being deemed viable and ready for upstream. Among the work upstreamed into Wine and making Wine-Staging 5.11 smaller are a number of the NTDLL improvements as well as a number of DirectManipulation patches.

Wine-Staging 5.11 doesn't bring with it any new patches but does update several around NTDLL, Winebuild Fake DLLs, NTDLL syscall emulation, WoW64, and others.

Those wanting to help in testing of Wine-Staging or Wine 5.11 upstream can find the new bi-weekly binaries via WineHQ.org.
