Wine 7.9 Brings Many Fixes For Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux

Wine 7.9 was released on Friday as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.
Wine 7.9 isn't particularly exciting for Linux users by itself as it's mostly about bug fixes for the past two weeks as we approach summer. For macOS users there is initial work towards the PE conversion of the macOS driver, following many other Wine components having shifted to the Portable Executable (PE) format in recent months.
- Preliminary work towards PE conversion of macOS driver.
- A number of fixes for test failures on Windows.
- Various bug fixes.
On the fixes side, there are 35 known bug fixes in Wine 7.9. The bug fixes in this release range from software like Editpad to games like Lego Rock Raiders and Stellaris.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 7.9 changes via WineHQ.org.
