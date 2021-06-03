Yesterday's WASM3 v0.5 release adds multi-value support, native support for the Apple Silicon / Apple M1, various WASI system interface improvements, API additions, and various other enhancements.
WASM3 is capable of building itself using the Clang WebAssembly support and last month this WASM/WASI implementation reached the milestone of being able to run Doom:
Every machine should be able to run Doom...— Wasm3 (@wasm3_engine) May 15, 2021
And Wasm3 VM is not an exception! 😅#Doom engine is compiled to #WASI, then #Python3, #pygame, #pywasm3 and #numpy are used to create a suitable execution environment.#webassembly #wasm pic.twitter.com/dx2dQSPvsS
Among the features still being pursued by WASM3 include support for reference types, bulk memory operations, and tail call optimizations. Those wishing to learn more about this new update to WASM3 can visit WASM3 on GitHub.