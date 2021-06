WASM3 v0.5 has been released for this project that calls itself the fastest WebAssembly interpreter as well as the most universal WebAssembly run-time. WASM3 runs across all major operating systems and can also run on WebAssembly itself / self-hosting, run on MCUs, and run in other environments.Yesterday's WASM3 v0.5 release adds multi-value support, native support for the Apple Silicon / Apple M1, various WASI system interface improvements, API additions, and various other enhancements.WASM3 is capable of building itself using the Clang WebAssembly support and last month this WASM/WASI implementation reached the milestone of being able to run Doom:Among the features still being pursued by WASM3 include support for reference types, bulk memory operations, and tail call optimizations. Those wishing to learn more about this new update to WASM3 can visit WASM3 on GitHub