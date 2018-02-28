VirtualBox 5.2.8 Released With Linux 4.15 Kernel Support, PCID For Guests
For those of you making use of Oracle VM VirtualBox, the 5.2.8 point release is now available as a rather large point release.

While this is just another VirtualBox point release, VirtualBox 5.2.8 is larger than their usual point releases from Oracle. Besides adding support for the latest stable kernel (Linux 4.15) and other fixes, there are some more prominent changes too.

Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.2.8 adds support for exposing FSGSBASE / PCID / INVPCID CPU features to guests (PCID - Process Context Identifiers - should be particularly important now in the wake of the KPTI functionality making use of it). The VirtualBox front-end has also switched over to using HTTPS downloads, support for distinguishing recording sources in the PulseAudio mixer on the host when multiple VMs are active, a variety of other audio fixes, an option for presenting 3D content on the main thread, and a variety of other fixes.

The complete list of VirtualBox 5.2.8 changes can be found via the change-log at VirtualBox.org. There was also a VirtualBox 5.1.34 release today too for those on that previous stable branch of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
