VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 8 February 2018 at 07:57 AM EST. 8 Comments
The long sought after VLC 3.0 multimedia player release will be here anytime now.

VLC 3.0.0 was already tagged in Git and the final preparations are underway in putting out this major update to the open-source, cross-platform media player.

The VLC project expects to officially announce v3.0 by the end of the week, but considering how long this release cycle has been drawn out, it wouldn't surprise me if it becomes a few extra days.

VLC 3.0 introduces Chromecast support, improved hardware decoding, HTTP 2.0 support, better UPnP, adaptive streaming, initial work on Wayland support, optional systemd support, zero-copy GStreamer video decoding, VLC on Linux now defaults to OpenGL rather than X-Video, and a heck of a lot more.

Once VLC 3.0 is out the door, we're already looking forward to VLC 4.0 for better Wayland support and a new user-interface.
