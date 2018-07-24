Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 July 2018 at 05:42 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Since the transition from Unity 7 to GNOME Shell as the default desktop environment on Ubuntu, designers have been working on a proper new theme called "Communitheme" while now it has a new name.

Communitheme is being renamed to Yaru as it becomes the new default theme beginning with the Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" release. Communitheme/Yaru uses a flat design, bright colors, and a variety of other changes.

Here's a look at Yaru in its current state:


More details on the new Yaru theme for Ubuntu 18.10 can be found via this blog post. Ubuntu 18.10 is due out for release in October.
