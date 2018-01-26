Steam UI Finally Has A Scaling Mode For HiDPI Monitors
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 26 January 2018 at 04:34 AM EST. 10 Comments
At the same time as adding HiDPI monitor support for Windows 10, Valve has added a "2X-scaling mode" for the Steam client to satisfy modern high resolution monitors.

This 2X-scaling mode for the Steam Linux client supports high resolution texts and graphics when running the Steam client on 4K resolution monitors.

For now this mode can be flipped on via the GDK_SCALE=2 environment variable to override the default behavior of automatic detection. Similarly, GDK_SCALE=1 can be used for never enforcing this HiDPI scaling.

Today's Steam client update also has improved window sizing interactions. Also, under general Steam improvements, there should now be reduced CPU usage when redrawing the user-interface.

This is one of the more significant Steam client beta updates recently and it's about time they offer better HiDPI support. More details on all of the changes can be found at SteamCommunity.com.
