Sailfish OS "Hossa" Upgrades From The Old eglibc 2.19, But Still Relying On GCC 4
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 May 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Jolla released Sailfish OS 3.0.3 "Hossa" as the newest feature update to their mobile Linux OS. With this update they've begun a number of much-needed low-level improvements to their platform.

With Sailfish OS 3.0.3 they have moved on from the ancient eglibc 2.19 release to at least the newer glibc 2.25 while they are now working on moving to glibc 2.28 following this 3.0.3 release. As part of the C library upgrade they also updated systemd, QEMU, libdrm, Gzip, Automake, Bison, and many other packages.

On the system compiler front, they were also looking to move past their long-used GCC 4.8 compiler. But as an interim stepping stone they have now switched to GCC 4.9 for this new release. Ultimately they are planning to ship a much newer version of the GNU Compiler Collection but they are working incrementally in that direction.

Another upgrade was for their browser engine to which they moved to Mozilla's Gecko ESR 45 series. Also with this Sailfish OS update they are finally plumbing NFC (Near Field Communication) support into their stack.

More details on Sailfish OS Hossa via the Jolla blog.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Haiku Continues Progress With Its New NVMe Driver, BIOS/UEFI Fixes & More
Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 Released With Updated KDE Desktop Bits
Haiku OS Picks Up An NVMe Storage Driver
At Least 27% Of Gentoo's Portage Can Be Easily LTO Optimized For Better Performance
Mageia 7 Beta 3 Arrives With KDE Plasma 5.15.4 + Linux 5.0
CentOS Celebrating Its 15th Birthday As They Prepare For CentOS 8.0
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X