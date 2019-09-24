Epic Games Contributes New SDL Video Driver For Offscreen Rendering

Epic Games' Brandon Schaefer (and in fact former Canonical developer working on Ubuntu's Mir display server) has contributed a new SDL2 video driver back-end for offscreen rendering.
This offscreen video driver for SDL2 is intended for headless rendering and for letting multiple GPUs be used for headless rendering via EGL.
The target is disabled by default for now but allows for offscreen rendering with EGL+OpenGL/GLES and frame-buffers. It's interesting Epic Games is contributing the code and can be used for various offscreen rendering use-cases whether it be cloud gaming or other purposes. It will be interesting to see ultimately their motives for this new video driver.
The driver landed in the latest SDL2 development code a short time ago.
