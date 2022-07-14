Rocky Linux 9.0 Released As Free RHEL 9.0 Alternative

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 14 July 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RED HAT --
Rocky Linux 9.0 was officially released today that joins the likes of AlmaLinux 9.0 and Oracle Linux 9.0 as free alternatives to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0.

Rocky Linux 9.0 builds off the RHEL 9.0 sources and plans to be supported for nearly ten years -- until May 2032. The existing Rocky Linux 8 will continue to be supported in tandem until May 2029.

Rocky Linux aspires to be what was CentOS prior to the CentOS Stream time frame. With using the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 sources, it's all the same features as that enterprise Linux distribution that reached GA in May.

Rocky Linux 9.0 is available for x86_64, AArch64, POWER PPC64LE, and s390x. More details and downloads for Rocky Linux 9.0 via RockyLinux.org.
3 Comments
Related News
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Continues Adapting CentOS Stream For Large Scale Infrastructure
Stratis 3.1 Released For Red Hat's Linux Storage Management Solution
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 GA Now Officially Available
RHEL9 Reaching GA Shortly, RHIVOS Woos GM For Software-Defined Vehicles
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Updates systemd & Linux Build, Eyeing Btrfs Transactional Updates
CentOS New "AutoSD" Distribution Announced For In-Vehicle Linux Distro
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
KDE Plasma 5.26 Eyes Using C++20 Features
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes