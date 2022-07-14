Rocky Linux 9.0 Released As Free RHEL 9.0 Alternative
Rocky Linux 9.0 was officially released today that joins the likes of AlmaLinux 9.0 and Oracle Linux 9.0 as free alternatives to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0.
Rocky Linux 9.0 builds off the RHEL 9.0 sources and plans to be supported for nearly ten years -- until May 2032. The existing Rocky Linux 8 will continue to be supported in tandem until May 2029.
Rocky Linux aspires to be what was CentOS prior to the CentOS Stream time frame. With using the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 sources, it's all the same features as that enterprise Linux distribution that reached GA in May.
Rocky Linux 9.0 is available for x86_64, AArch64, POWER PPC64LE, and s390x. More details and downloads for Rocky Linux 9.0 via RockyLinux.org.
