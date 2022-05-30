Raspberry Pi Sense HAT Joystick Driver Lands In Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 30 May 2022 at 07:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RASPBERRY PI --
This weekend Linus Torvalds landed the Raspberry Pi Sense HT Joystick driver into the Linux 5.19 kernel as part of the input subsystem updates.

The new Raspberry Pi Sense HAT Joystick driver is for the Sense HAT add-on board developed as part of the Astro Pi mission that took the Raspberry Pi into space at the ISS. The Sense HAT though can be bought via retail channels as a $30 add-on board for the Raspberry Pi single board computers. The Raspberry Pi Sense HAT provides an 8x8 RGB LED matrix, a five button joystick, and sensors for gyroscope / accelerometer / magnetometer / temperature / barometric pressure / humidity. With Linux 5.19 there is mainline support for its joystick.


Raspberry Pi Sense HAT


There has been an out-of-tree Linux driver for years while recently was cleaned up and worked on by Red Hat engineers to get into a proper state for mainline.


Raspberry Pi Sense HAT


In addition to this new Raspberry Pi Sense HAT Joystick driver, there is also a new driver for the Azoteq IQS7222A/B/C capacitive touch controll plus various other hardware support additions to existing input drivers. More details on the input driver updates for Linux 5.19 via this Git merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Open-Source Driver Closing In On Vulkan 1.2
Raspberry Pi's Vulkan Driver Has Been Adding More Extensions, Multi-Sync Support
Improved Vulkan Profiling Support For Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver
Linux 5.19 To Upstream Driver For Raspberry Pi's Sense HAT Joystick
Raspberry Pi OS Adds Experimental Wayland Support
OnLogic Factor 201 Announced As The Raspberry Pi CM4 Fitted For Industrial Use-Cases
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features
NVIDIA's List Of Known Wayland Issues From SLI To VDPAU, VR & More