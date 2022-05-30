Raspberry Pi Sense HAT Joystick Driver Lands In Linux 5.19

This weekend Linus Torvalds landed the Raspberry Pi Sense HT Joystick driver into the Linux 5.19 kernel as part of the input subsystem updates.
The new Raspberry Pi Sense HAT Joystick driver is for the Sense HAT add-on board developed as part of the Astro Pi mission that took the Raspberry Pi into space at the ISS. The Sense HAT though can be bought via retail channels as a $30 add-on board for the Raspberry Pi single board computers. The Raspberry Pi Sense HAT provides an 8x8 RGB LED matrix, a five button joystick, and sensors for gyroscope / accelerometer / magnetometer / temperature / barometric pressure / humidity. With Linux 5.19 there is mainline support for its joystick.
Raspberry Pi Sense HAT
There has been an out-of-tree Linux driver for years while recently was cleaned up and worked on by Red Hat engineers to get into a proper state for mainline.
Raspberry Pi Sense HAT
In addition to this new Raspberry Pi Sense HAT Joystick driver, there is also a new driver for the Azoteq IQS7222A/B/C capacitive touch controll plus various other hardware support additions to existing input drivers. More details on the input driver updates for Linux 5.19 via this Git merge.
