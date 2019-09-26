Microsoft Developer Shows Linux Commands Seamlessly Integrated Within Windows PowerShell

While Windows itself has begun offering Tar and OpenSSH support among other integration improvements for traditional Linux administrators, it's possible to seamlessly integrate Linux commands within the PowerShell thanks to some features of PowerShell intermixed with Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux.
Microsoft developer Mike Battista has outlined how to provide better integration of Linux commands within PowerShell. From PowerShell one can already prefix commands to pass-through to WSL via the "wsl " command but the integration can be even better with better handling of paths, support for Linux command/argument completion, and similar functionality.
Via PowerShell with its support for function wrappers is how the Linux command integration can be vastly improved to feel like a native Linux command/shell experience straight from PowerShell.
If you are curious, see this Microsoft Developer Blog Post. The PowerShell function wrappers making this integration a reality are hosted on GitHub as PowerShell-WSL-Interop. It will be interesting to see in the future if they end up offering this level of integration or other enhancements in this area by default.
8 Comments