KDE Plasma 5.24 Getting Ready For Release, More Wayland Fixes Merged

KDE developers have been very busy this month working up to the Plasma 5.24 LTS release in February. Plus with the 15 minute bug initiative underway and working to address remaining issues with the Plasma Wayland session, it's been a busy start of 2022.
KDE developer Nate Graham published his usual weekly development summary this morning. Some of the KDE highlights for ending out January include:
- Various KDE Plasma 5.24 regressions fixed ahead of its release.
- A handful of bugs from the 15 minute bugs initiative were resolved.
- Konsole now allows automatically switching to a different profile when connecting to a specific remote SSH server.
- Fixes to the Elisa music player's metadata and lyrics handling.
- Faster launching of the Gwenview document viewer.
- The Plasma Wayland session has seen multiple crash fixes for KWin. In particular, KWin crash fixes around dragging screenshots from Spectacle and when unplugging an external monitor while in "only use external monitor" mode.
- On KDE Plasma Wayland if an application is started in full-screen mode and then windowed, it will now respect the current window placement mode rather than just pushing it to the top-left corner.
- Screencasting under Plasma Wayland will no longer cause the cursor to be visually clipped.
- Apps will be less confused when unplugging and re-plugging an external screen under the Plasma Wayland session.
- Qt Widgets using apps will now become taller when in Tablet Mode, similar to menu items in Qt Quick apps.
More details over on Nate's blog.
