Opus 1.3 Codec Library Nears, New Tools Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 September 2018 at 05:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Back in June was the first release candidate of Opus 1.3 (libopus v1.3) with this open-source audio codec allowing to use SILK down to bitrates of about 5kb/s, wideband encoding down to 9kb/s, improved security, improved Ambisonics support, and much more. Libopus 1.3 RC2 is now available along with some tooling updates.

Libopus 1.3 RC2 was released on Tuesday to fix issues with bandwidth detection, enable Ambisonics support by default, and enables security hardening by default.

Also christened were libopusenc 0.2 with support for Ambisonics mapping families 2 and 3 for this Opus encoder. The Opus-Tools 0.2 release also debuted with various encode/decode improvements, various bug fixes, opusinfo information reporting enhancements, and other updates.

Opusfile 0.11 also rounded out yesterday's releases as the library for dealing with Opus streams inside an Ogg container. Opusfile 0.11 has some security fixes, updates for GCC 9 compiler warnings, and various other improvements.

More details on these updates around the Opus royalty-free, open-source audio codec can be found at Opus-Codec.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
YouTube Begins Rolling Out AV1 Support In Beta
Amlogic Video Decode Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
Bootlin Wraps Up Project For Improving Allwinner VPU Support On Linux
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018
FFmpeg Received Support For Performing More Operations In OpenCL
Kodi 18 Enters Beta With Better Stability Plus Usability Enhancements
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers