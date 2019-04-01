Solaris/Illumos-Based OmniOS Ships New LTS Release With Better Hardware Support
While open-source operating system projects derived from the former "OpenSolaris" code now maintained by the Illumos community aren't exactly prolific these days, one of the projects that does continue cranking through and seeing commercial success as well is OmniOS. OmniOS r151030 was released this week in its "Community Edition" flavor with various improvements.

OmniOS CE r151030 is the latest six-month update to this OpenSolaris-derived operating system and will be supported for three years as the first LTS release managed by the OmniOS CE Association.

Changes with this new OmniOS CE release over the past six months include the introduction of SMB 2.1 client protocol support, full frame-buffer support for the console with various improvements, moving some more 32-bit packages to 64-bit, building the OmniOS userland with the GCC 8 compiler, changes to the default Zones, support for variable-sized dnodes with ZFS, and other changes.

On the hardware front, OmniOS should be working out better for today's hardware. This new OmniOS release includes support for modern AMD and Intel hardware, a Broadcom NetXtreme network driver was added, new para-virtualized Microsoft Hyper-V drivers were added, and improved USB 3.1 support.

More details on this new OmniOS LTS release via OmniOSCE.org.
