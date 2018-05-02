NVIDIA Releases The 396.24 Linux Driver With X.Org Server 1.20 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 May 2018 at 02:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA has introduced their first stable driver in the 396 driver series for Linux, the 396.24 release.

The NVIDIA 396.24 driver builds off last month's 396.18 beta and its new Vulkan SPIR-V compiler and other changes.

New product support to the NVIDIA 396.24 Linux driver include the GeForce GTX 1050 with Max-Q and then for new Volta product support includes the Quadro GV100, Tesla V100-SXM2-32GB, Tesla V100-PCIE-32GB, Tesla V100-DGXS-32GB, and Tesla V100-FHHL-16GB.

A prominent change to the NVIDIA 396.24 driver is that it now supports the upcoming X.Org Server 1.20 release. It's great that NVIDIA continues being punctual with new Linux kernel and xorg-server support. The X.Org Server 1.20 release brings many big changes, including EGLStreams XWayland support for NVIDIA.

This NVIDIA 396.24 driver also adds support for 32-bit PCI domains to the NVIDIA driver stack for supporting the updated PCI Hyper-V support, performance regression fixes for the new Vulkan SPIR-V compiler, other regression fixes, and improved error reporting for the new glvkspirv compiler.

The Solaris and FreeBSD driver builds were also updated today. More details on the NVIDIA 396.24 release at NVIDIA.com.
