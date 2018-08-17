Mir Has Partial Support For The NVIDIA Proprietary Driver, X11 Support Remains WIP
Canonical's team responsible for continuing to advance the Mir display server has been making good progress this summer on fleshing out some missing functionality.

This week partial support for the NVIDIA proprietary driver was merged. In particular, the EGLStreams platform support. This is the initial bits for getting the NVIDIA proprietary driver to play along with Mir, but isn't yet the full implementation required to get OpenGL clients working on Mir with the NVIDIA driver. That work is still being pursued and is a work-in-progress. Mir's path for NVIDIA support is similar to that of the Wayland compositors with needing to implement EGLStreams and there not yet being any new Unix device memory allocation API that NVIDIA has been pushing for years to create the best of both worlds -- in terms of EGLStreams and GBM APIs for all driver vendors to agree upon.

Mir has also wired in support for the XDG-Shell stable protocol as previously reported and is also working on their handling for additional Wayland extension protocols moving forward.

Mir's other big ticket items that remain a work-in-progress support is X11 support for handling X11/X.Org clients as well as remote desktop support.

More details on these recent Mir efforts at discourse.ubuntu.com.
