Mesa 18.2.8 Packing RADV / Meson / New Vega IDs As An End To The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 December 2018 at 05:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
Mesa 18.2.8 is expected to be released before the week is through as what will likely be the final point release for the 18.2 series now that Mesa 18.3 is stable.

For now there is a call for testing of the Mesa 18.2.8 release candidate for what should be promoted as the official build on Thursday. Following Mesa 18.2.8, 18.2.x users are encouraged to upgrade to the current 18.3 series.

Mesa 18.2.8 adds the new Vega M PCI ID as well as the other new Vega 10 and Vega 20 PCI IDs I've written about in recent weeks that have appeared in the AMD Linux driver but for products not currently known.

The Mesa 18.2.8 release also has queued fixes to its Meson build system support, provides a number of fixes to the Gallium "Nine" Direct3D 9 state tracker, offers up a few VirGL driver fixes, has a RADV hang fix for the Windows Yakuza game under DXVK with Steam Play, and a few other patches.

In total there are just about three dozen patches for Mesa 18.2.8 making it a rather big fix-things-up release to end out the series. The list of patches can be found in the RC1 announcement.
