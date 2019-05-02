Arm Mali D71 Display Support Coming To Linux 5.2 Kernel
Adding to the many changes for Linux 5.2 is Arm's new Komeda DRM/KMS driver being extended to support the Mali D71.

Since last year Arm has been working on the Komeda DRM driver as their next-gen display driver to suit their new display IP. That initial Komeda code was merged in Linux 5.1 now for Linux 5.2 the Mali D71 display support is ready.

The Mali D71 is Arm's first display processor built on their new "Komeda" architecture designed for HDR displays, VR, and other modern use-cases. The Mali D71 DPU supports up to two displays, 4K or 2K, can support all major display standards, and other features expected of display hardware in 2019 and beyond.

The patches for this D71 support are pending and will enable any SoC featuring the D71 to be brought up with Linux 5.2. Other features like scaling support, however, are still a work-in-progress for this Komeda driver.
