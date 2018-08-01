Linus Torvalds has done his usual Sunday evening release dance in issuing the latest test release of the upcoming kernel, Linux 4.19.
Linux 4.19-rc3 is out as the latest weekly release candidate, which should ultimately premiere as stable by the middle of October.
Being midway through the Linux 4.19 cycle, it's mostly the routine regression/bug fixing work. Though as I wrote about this morning, with this 4.19-rc3 kernel is now a new boot-time configuration option for enabling/disabling the CPU's hardware random number generator (where supported) to initialize the CRNG. This complements the compile-time option introduced at the start of the Linux 4.19 cycle for indicating whether you trust your CPU's RNG -- unfortunately, an issue these days. So now with Linux 4.19-rc3+ is the optional random.trust_cpu= boot parameter.
In case you missed the coverage a few weeks back, our Linux 4.19 feature overview outlines all of the major additions this cycle. More Linux 4.19 kernel benchmarks are on the way at Phoronix.
