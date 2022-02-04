Libinput 1.20 Being Prepared With Improved High Resolution Scrolling

Libinput 1.19 launched last September with high resolution scroll wheel support finally in place while libinput 1.20 is in preparation for release that improves that functionality. Libinput 1.20 also makes other improvements to this widely-used input library on the Linux desktop that is leveraged by both X.Org and Wayland based environments.
Libinput 1.20 improves the high resolution scroll support thanks to new heuristics introduced. Libinput 1.20 also has better handling of buttons on graphics tablets to avoid a kernel bug, libinput now better avoids joysticks and gamepads to not tag some of them as keyboards, improved clickpad detection, and other quirks and bug-fixes.
Libinput 1.20-rc1 was released today as a test build ahead of libinput 1.20 stable in the near future. This is also the first libinput release being managed by José Expósito, who contributed many of the changes to this release along with ongoing work by Red Hat's input expert Peter Hutterer.
