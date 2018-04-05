Google Cloud Poaches Ubuntu's VP of Product
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 April 2018 at 02:45 PM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
After being at Canonical for a decade (aside from a brief stint at Gazzang), Dustin Kirkland who most recently served as the company's VP of Product, is joining Google.

Dustin Kirkland managed the product teams for Ubuntu server, cloud, desktop and IoT the past five years while he's been an open-source developer since the late 90's and continues to maintain many Ubuntu packages himself. Dustin is a highly-skilled developer and manager while now he will be focusing his efforts on the Google Cloud.

Kirkland announced the change in employers last night via his blog. He will be a product manager at Google for helping to "bridge the divide between public cloud resources and private infrastructure for enterprise users."

He's been a great asset to Ubuntu/Canonical, but he says he will be sticking around in the Ubuntu community maintaining packages and possibly working more with Debian too.

Congratulations to Dustin on his new job.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 18.04 Will No Longer Do Automatic Suspend By Default Unless On Battery
EGMDE: The Example Mir Desktop Environment
Mir 0.31.1 Released With Various Wayland Fixes
Ubuntu 18.04's Automatic Suspend Shows Linux Suspend Can Still Be An Issue In 2018
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Continues Prepping With The Linux 4.15 Kernel
Mir 0.31 Officially Released
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS