KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Stop Resetting Your HiDPI Scaling When Changing Displays
28 April 2019
KDE Plasma right now is affected by an annoying bug where connecting or disconnecting a monitor will end up resetting your HiDPI scaling factors. Fortunately, that is now fixed for Plasma 5.16.0.

KDE's HiDPI scaling support has been in good shape but an annoying bug is that anytime a display is connected/disconnected will lead to all display scaling be reset to a scaling factor of one.

Thankfully longtime KDE developer David Edmundson has tackled this bug for KDE Plasma 5.16. KDE Plasma 5.16 is due for release on 11 June while coming up in just a few weeks on 16 May is the planned beta release.

Some other recent work for KDE Plasma 5.16 includes the ability for the task manager to move a window from a different virtual desktop to the current one using a middle-click event, the task manager will no longer eventually use up all available FDs when running on X11, a new default user avatar, and various other changes.

Those wanting to learn more about the latest KDE changes over the past week can do so via this blog post summary by KDE developer Nate Graham.
