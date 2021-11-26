KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.
KDE developers are trying to ensure the reliability of their desktop environment and thus they have recently begun a renewed effort on bug fixing. There is also talk of starting a KDE initiative focused on "15 minute bugs" for "embarrassing" issues that can be easily found within minutes. In any event, this week saw a lot of bug fixing in the KDE world.

KDE developer Nate Graham in his latest weekly development summary outlined many of the bugs that were fixed and some of his initial thinking about the possible "15 minute bugs" initiative. Fixed this week included:

- Fixing support so archives can be created using Ark's main user-interface.

- Touch scrolling for the Konsole now works properly.

- Fixing some common crashes to the likes of the system tray and separately by Discover when managing Flatpak apps.

- Under KDE Plasma Wayland, dragging a file/folder from the folder view pop-up to its parent folder will no longer crash Plasma.

- Under KDE Plasma Wayland, when using a stylus there is better window management handling for activating other windows via their titlebars.

- Changing settings in KDE System Settings no longer causes a flickering effect behind Plasma panels.

- KDE Plasma Wayland with KDE's Clipboard applet will now show entries for images added by the wl-copy command-line program.

- The Kate text editor has been replaced by KWrite in the default set of favorite apps. KDE developers consider KWrite to be more user-friendly.

See this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham for the complete look at all of the changes that landed this week.
