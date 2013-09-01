JACK2 1.9.13 Released As First Update In Nearly 2 Years For The Low-Latency Audio Server
7 October 2019
While Red Hat is pursuing Pipewire with plans to fill the use-cases provided by the JACK(2) low-latency audio server, JACK2 isn't letting up and Sunday marked version 1.9.13 for the project and their first release since December 2017.

JACK2 1.9.13 is primarily driven by the introduction of a meta-data API, a long-standing request with JACK1 having added a meta-data API more than six years ago.

JACK2 1.9.13 also corrects its GPL license usage to LGPL for the code files needed to build the JACK library (libjack), drops the FreeBoB back-end, adds an example systemd unit file, now signals to systemd when the JACK daemon is ready, and various other improvements collected over the past two years.

More details on JACK2 1.9.13 via GitHub.
