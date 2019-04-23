NVIDIA Releases The GeForce GTX 1650 At $149 USD, Linux Benchmarks Incoming
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 April 2019 at 09:08 AM EDT. 7 Comments
NVIDIA --
Coming in now a step below last month's GeForce GTX 1660 as an RTX-less Turing graphics card is now the GeForce GTX 1650 at the $149 USD price point.

The TU117-based GeForce GTX 1650 starts out at $149 USD and aims to deliver double the performance over the GTX 950 Maxwell and doing so in only a 75 Watt TDP, meaning no external PCI Express power connector is required. There are 896 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 video memory with the GTX 1650.

There is broad availability this morning of the GTX 1650 in the $149~169 USD range. I wasn't provided a review sample in advance but this morning already purchased an ASUS GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card and should have out some initial Linux benchmarks of this low-end Turing graphics card in the days ahead. Stay tuned.
