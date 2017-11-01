GNU Linux-libre 4.14-gnu Released, Still A Battle Deblobbing Driver Firmware
The Free Software Foundation Latin America team are once again punctual in delivering their updated GNU Linux-libre kernel.

Just hours after Linus Torvalds released Linux 4.14, the libre downstream released GNU Linux-libre 4.14-gnu. This kernel remains focused on removing code dependent upon binary-only/non-free firmware, including drivers needing such support, if they can't run without any firmware blobs nor any free software alternative, they are stripped from this tree. The libre kernel also prevents loading of non-free drivers.

With GNU Linux-libre 4.14-gnu there was the continued effort around "deblobbing" new and existing drivers. There were also complications around upstream Linux 4.14 having dropped their in-tree firmware code.

Details for those interested in this GNU Linux-libre 4.14 kernel via info-gnu. Use of this kernel sadly restricts much of the modern hardware support for the Linux kernel due to e.g. modern AMD and NVIDIA GPUs requiring non-free firmware for their open-source drivers as well as device drivers like WiFi and other adapters.
