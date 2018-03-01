GCC 8 Aims For Release Candidate In April, But Regressions Remain
27 March 2018
Richard Biener of SUSE issued a status report today on GCC 8.0.1 ahead of the GCC 8.1 stable release expected in the weeks ahead.

The GCC 8 code-base remains open for regression and documentation fixes. Per the annual GNU Compiler Collection release process, they usually hit their first release candidate by April. But for GCC 8 they still have a number of open regressions that may push back their RC1 hopes for mid-April.

As of writing they have open 22 P1 regressions, which is a decrease of 14 since the previous report, but still a lot for this time of the most serious regressions. On the P2 regression count they are at 104 and then 15 for P3 regressions. Of the less significant P4/P5 regressions they are still above 200 in total.

The counts can be found via the status report but long story short hopefully within a few weeks the release candidate(s) will begin followed by the actual GCC 8.1.0 stable release shortly after that point.
