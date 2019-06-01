New "-O1g" Optimization Level Proposald For GCC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 June 2019 at 02:44 AM EDT.
GNU --
A new "-O1g" optimization level has been proposed for the GNU Compiler Collection that would allow better performance but still relative ease for debugging the generated binaries.

Short of disabling all optimizations with -O0, those wanting debug-friendly binaries have been using the "-Og" optimization level. This new -O1g proposal would enable more optimizations that make it more similar to -O1, but some optimizations could marginally impact how well the binaries could be debugged.

This -O1g proposal was volleyed over the weekend by an Arm developer. Those curious about more of the intricacies for this proposal can find the patches on the GCC mailing list.
