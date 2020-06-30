Firefox 78.0 is available this morning as the newest version of Mozilla's web browser. Firefox 78.0 is also significant in being the newest Extended Support Release (ESR) series.
With Firefox 78 ESR it's a big upgrade over the current Firefox 68.9 ESR release with the many new features introduced over the past number of months. But even if currently on Firefox 77, the Firefox 78 release continues with its WebRender improvements, TLS 1.0/1.1 are retired and disabled, WebRTC handling improvements, the Linux system requirements have been raised to needing Glibc 2.17 / libstdc++ 4.8.1 / GTK+ 3.14 or newer, a new RegExp engine for SpiderMonkey, and other Web API support additions.
The developer changes for Firefox 78 include CSS :is() and :where() pseudo classes being enabled by default, CSS :read-only and :read-write pseudo classes are no longer prefixed, new JavaScript APIs, WebAssembly WASM Multi-Value support, WebAssembly can import/export 64-bit integer function parameters using JavaScript BigInt, and more.
Firefox 78.0 can be downloaded from the Mozilla FTP.
