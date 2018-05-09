Firefox 61 Beta Brings Quantum CSS Improvements, Faster Tab Switching

Rounding out today's Firefox 60 release comes with promoting Firefox 61 to beta.
Firefox 61.0 is now available in beta form and it excites us a lot for a sizable amount of performance work that's been ongoing. Among the work to find with the Firefox 61 Beta are Quantum CSS improvements for faster page rendering times, improved page rendering speed thanks to retained display lists, and faster switching between tabs on Linux/Windows.
Outside of the performance spectrum, Firefox 61.0 Beta has improved dark theme support, OpenSearch plugins can be installed more easily, improved support for letting WebExtensions manage/hide tabs, settings changes, blocking of FTP sub-resources from HTTP/HTTPS pages, and other developer improvements.
More details on the Firefox 61.0 changes via Mozilla.org.
