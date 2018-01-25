Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 January 2018 at 08:03 AM EST. 27 Comments
MOZILLA --
Besides Firefox 59 being the release doing away with GTK2 support, this next Mozilla web-browser release might be the one to achieve working native Wayland support.

For seven years there has been Bug 635134 for tracking a Firefox Wayland port so the web-browser would play nicely on this next-gen alternative to the X.Org Server.

Nearly one hundred comments later over the years, the target milestone for Wayland has been updated today for "mozilla59". With the latest Firefox code, Wayland support can be enabled with the --enable-default-toolkit=cairo-gtk3-wayland switch.

But before getting too excited, there remain a number of open bugs around the Wayland support that block it from being in great shape. Among the items remaining are looking at Firefox using EGL with the Mesa drivers rather than GLX, some Cairo issues, using GTK APIs for notifications, HiDPI improvements, middle button clipboard support on Wayland, and some other minor issues.

Hopefully these remaining items can be addressed in time for Firefox 59.0 due out in March as indicated by the updated bug report today, but anyhow, at least it looks like the upstream native Wayland support for Firefox is finally close.
27 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Firefox 58 Bringing Faster WebAssembly Compilation With Two-Tiered Compiler
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
Firefox 60 Is The Next ESR Release, Introducing Policy Engine
Mozilla's WebRender Making Good Progress, Can Be Tested On Firefox Nightly
Pale Moon Project Rolls Out The Basilisk Browser Project
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel