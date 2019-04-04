Feral Working On Timely Port Of WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock

Back in November marked the Linux release of Warhammer II, powered by Vulkan for this high profile Linux game port by Feral Interactive. Feral announced today they are aiming for a timely release of the Linux/macOS port of the game's newest DLC.
Creative Assembly announced today "The Prophet and the Warlock" as their newest DLC expansion for Warhammer II. This new expansion is expected for Windows on 17 April. Feral announced following the Creative Assembly announcement that they are planning to get this DLC on macOS and Linux "shortly after" the Windows debut.
The Prophet & The Warlock DLC brings a host of rich additions to Total War: WARHAMMER II including:
Two new Legendary Lords, Ikit Claw (Skaven) and Tehenhauin (Lizardmen), with their own quest-chains, legendary items and skill trees.
Two new playable factions, Clan Skryre (Skaven) or the Cult of Sotek (Lizardmen), with unique new campaign mechanics.
Nine new battlefield units and variants, including the bullet-spewing Ratling Gun Weapon Teams and the fearsome Ripperdactyls.
New Regiments of Renown for players to unlock, recruit and field.
More details on the timing when we hear it from Feral.
