Debian Policy Updated Following Recent Systemd "Init System Diversity" Vote
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 20 January 2020 at 05:48 PM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Following last month's Debian init system diversity vote where the Debian developers decided on a general resolution of focusing on systemd but support exploring alternatives, the official Debian Policy has been updated to reflect that.

Debian Policy 4.5 is the new version that incorporates guidance following that general resolution.

The Debian Policy manual now states that packages with system services should include systemd service units, init scripts are encouraged if there is no systemd unit but optional otherwise, init scripts are encouraged to support the "status" argument, and use of update-rc.d is required if the package includes an init script.

The Debian Policy also saw an update that for packages creating new usernames for use by packages that the hardcoded or auto-generated usernames should start with an underscore.

More details on the updated Debian Policy manual via debian-devel-announce.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian Is Making The Process Easier To Bisect Itself Using Their Wayback Machine
Debian Enabling Support For Booting From Root F2FS File-Systems
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 1 Released
Devuan 2.1 Released - Still Delivering Debian 9 Without Systemd
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations